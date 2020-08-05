WASHINGTON D.C.—On the night of Tuesday, August 4, Washington D.C. police reported two separate shooting incidents resulting in two casualties and five people injured, including two teenagers.

According to Khalida Volou of WUSA9, the first incident occurred in Northeast D.C around 8:46 p.m. Police said that 18 year old Montrell Lucas, another unidentified man, and a 17 year old boy were shot inside a residential building on the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue. The 17 year old suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the two men he was with succumbed to fatal injuries. Police are currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who can help them find the suspects.

The second shooting, unrelated to the first incident, happened moments later on the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue Northeast. Officers arrived to find two men and a 15 year old boy with gunshot wounds. Shortly after they were brought to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, another shooting victim walked in to a hospital to get treatment. Police think that he was also injured during this incident.

At the time, there is no further information for these shootings and the DC police are still actively investigating.