SAN FRANCISCO—On August 15, 2020, National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area announced Excessive Heat Warning across the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast from the weekend through 9:00 p.m. PDT Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

According to the statement, “A long duration heat wave will impact the region through at least Wednesday of next week, and possibly beyond. Excessive heat will target interior locations for the full duration of the heat event, with persistent daily afternoon highs in the upper 90s to mid 100s across the interior.” The intense heat will increase risks of heat-related illness, and the second peak in the heat will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends people to take enough rests in shaded or air-conditioned environments if they are planning to work outside. People should reschedule activities to early morning or evening, drink plenty of fluids, stay in rooms with air-conditioning, check up on neighbors, and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes to be careful of the heat. In addition, the warning says that people should not leave young children and pets in vehicles under any circumstances.