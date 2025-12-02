Berkeley, CA – On the afternoon of Sunday, November 30, 2025, a motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-80, according to KRON.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred around 3:07 PM on the Gilman Street on-ramp. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and confirmed that the motorcyclist had sustained fatal injuries and died at the location.

CHP said the crash involved a single vehicle striking the motorcycle. At this time, investigators have not determined the exact cause of the collision, and no other injuries were reported.

Authorities noted that several callers reported the motorcyclist may have been riding recklessly prior to the crash. The collision temporarily closed lanes on I-80, creating traffic delays, but the lanes have since reopened.

CHP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash to better understand how the incident occurred.

Ongoing Investigations

