SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, November 25, city officials were informed after suspicious activity was reported at a rehabilitation facility located at 413 Ocean Avenue. Multiple calls regarding vans of people dropped off at the facility in the dark of night raising public concern.



On Friday, 11/28, our city team – Building and Safety, Code Enforcement, Fire and Housing conducted a full inspection of 413 Ocean Ave after community concerns were raised. Due to public demand, the building was inspected and did not meet code. Multiple reports indicate that the sober living facility was at the very least operating without a license.



The facility has since been ordered to relocate their patients and were ordered to vacate the premises within 24 hours.



Reports indicate that people were coming in from out of state under the guise of rehabilitation. Concerned residents have publicly accused the state of allowing these pop-up drug and rehabilitation centers to conduct business without verifying their credentials. The patients are lured in while they are at their most vulnerable. Their insurance is charged for their “services.”



Public records indicate that the business located at 413 Ocean Avenue operated as a sobriety clinic.



They did not have the proper business license to operate a housing facility of this nature. Nor were they in receipt of the proper permits needed.



There was no certificate of occupancy.



City officials rendered the site unsafe and unpermitted for its current operation.



The operator of the business was reportedly directed to cease all activity until compliance standards were met. Initially, this did not happen. The premises have since been vacated.



Los Angeles County Supervisor, Lindsey Horvath previously ordered the termination of two rehabilitation centers; the sobriety living facility mentioned here, and a similar facility located at 825 Ocean Avenue. Both were initially part of a project to provide beds for those experiencing homelessness complicated by addiction and behavioral issues.



These are the same places earmarked for rehab that Santa Monicans complained about in the beginning. Many spoke out against the use of some of the most expensive properties in Santa Monica as a rehabilitation and homeless project.



Horvath ordered those in charge of operations to find a more suitable dwelling place.



Santa Monica Mayor, Lana Negrete, responded to the state’s findings.



“These are not allegations. These are the City’s documented findings. People deserve dignity, stability, and real oversight. Policy reforms are already in motion to prevent this from happening again.”