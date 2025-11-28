SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, November 26, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that Keonte Gathron, 25, was sentenced to the term of two life sentences (including one without the possibility of parole) and 31 years to be served consecutively in State Prison following his conviction for a murder committed during a robbery and numerous other crimes committed in 2019. The sentence is scheduled to be finalized and formally imposed on December 3, 2025.

Gathron was convicted by a jury, on November 4, 2025, of first-degree murder, eight counts of robbery, one count of kidnapping for robbery, two counts of carjacking, two counts of burglary, as well as elder abuse and child endangerment. The jury also found true the allegations that he personally used a firearm during three of the incidents

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, the defendant intentionally and violently targeted vulnerable members of the San Francisco community for his own financial gain. Gathron robbed seven residents in just 13 days in January 2019. Three of his victims were elderly and three were juveniles – on their way to or from school. Six were Asian – most of whom spoke little or no English. Each victim was selected because they were alone, distracted and small.

“No verdict or sentence could ever fill the hole left when a loved one is taken from us violently,” said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Quigley. “I hope the sentence to be imposed at least gives each of the people victimized by this man, as well as the family of Ms. Huang, a sense of closure and some measure of justice for the harm he has caused. It also serves as a reminder that our office will never quit defending the basic human dignity of each of the residents of our City, no matter their age, their gender, the language they speak, or where they were born.”