SAN FRANCISCO—On the evening of Monday, June 29, San Francisco firefighters managed to contain a grass fire that consumed eight acres in McLaren Park, located in the Excelsior district in southeastern San Francisco.

When the San Francisco Fire Department announced the presence of the fire at 4:15 p.m yesterday, they warned nearby people to stay away from the burning area in the park behind June Jordan High School near the intersection of Sunnyvale and Persia Avenues. By 5:00 p.m., fire officials announced that firefighters had contained and extinguished the fire, despite it having grown rapidly from three to eight acres. The San Francisco Fire Department believes that the cause of the fire was likely fireworks.

According to San Francisco Fire Department officials, the fire killed a few trees. It did not cause any injuries to humans or property damage.