SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco implemented automated speed cameras because the city is known to have the highest level of speeding, leading to injuries and fatalities. Thus, former Assembly member David Chiu introduced an automated speed enforcement bill, AB645, in 2017, passing it in 2023.

San Francisco became the first city in California initiating automated speed cameras since the pilot program began March 2025, launching the warning period. Now it shows a speeding reduction and driver modification, preventing automobile collisions. The cameras made drivers more aware of slowing down.

The improvement statistics that the Safety Camera Pilot Program has shown:

– More than 70% of vehicles were given a warning the first time, but they didn’t received another one, so there were driver behavior modifications.

– At all speed camera localities, the average daily speed decreased to over 30% from week one to week seven at activation.

– High speeding areas decreased by 40% to 63%.

The pilot program affected the most highly-congested areas as follow:

– Fulton Street decreased to 63% for over thirteen weeks from Arguello Boulevard to Second Avenue.

– Geneva Avenue decreased to 45% for over eight weeks from Prague Street to Brookdale Avenue.

– Bayshore Boulevard decreased to 40% for over seven weeks from United States (U.S.) 101 off-ramp to Tunnel Avenue.

The cameras, supplied by Verra Mobility, are placed near eight schools, twelve parks, eleven senior and disability centers and twelve busy commercial neighborhood areas where many people walk, bike and drive. Altogether thirty-three locations have cameras.

Effective as of Tuesday, August 5, 2025, depending on the extremity of the speeding, drivers will be fined $50 to $500 under the cameras. For low-income folks, who qualify, the fines could be reduced. The funds collected will go towards making streets safer while decreasing speeding.