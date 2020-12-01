POINT REYES—A four-year-old girl drowned after a wave swept her into the ocean off McClures Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, according to the National Park Service. The incident occurred on Thanksgiving Day.

Personnel from the National Service Rangers, California Highway Patrol, the Marin County Sheriff’s Department, Marin County Fire Department Paramedic Unit, and US Coast Guard were dispatched to the scene.

The child was transported to Oakland Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead. The victim’s father, who went into the water in an attempt to rescue her, was transported to Petaluma Regional Hospital and was treated for hyperthermia.

According to a Point Reyes National Park Service press release, no further details are available about the incident.