HOLLYWOOD—Actor Johnny Wactor who starred in the ABC soap “General Hospital” was shot and killed on Saturday, May 25, during an attempted robbery in downtown Los Angeles. Wactor, 37, was leaving work with co-workers when he spotted 3 individuals attempted to steal something from his vehicle. The thieves were attempting to take the catalytic converter from the actor’s vehicle.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the region of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street after 3 a.m. of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. Wactor was shot after confronting the suspects, who according to reports, he thought was towing his vehicle. He was with a female co-worked at the time of the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Wactor was working as a bartender at the time of his death.

Wactor’s grandmother, Michaelle Kinard started a GoFundMe, ‘Justice for Johnny: Family Support’ to help Johnny’s mother and brothers. The GoFundMe has a goal of $100,000, and as of Tuesday, May 28, has already earned over $46,000.

“I’m Michaelle, Johnny’s Godmother. On May 25, my dearest and best friend’s son was murdered. He was the victim of the most senseless crime!

Johnny Wactor, (known to many as Brandon Corbin on General Hospital), was living his dream in LA He was fatally shot early Saturday morning when he came upon a crime.

Johnny was the kindest soul. My heart is utterly broken and somehow we NEED justice for Johnny!

I want to raise money for his mother, Scarlett, and his brothers, Lance and Grant to be able to travel the distance of 2000 miles (the many times it may take) to take care of this heartbreaking business which they have been sentenced.

With God‘s will, the killer will be arrested and the family will see him face to face. This may help bring closure to this tragedy. Any excess donations will be donated to the charities the family chooses in memory of Johnny.”

A catalytic converter is used with internal combustion engines fueled by gasoline or diesel and are a popular item for thieves, who steal the item and sell it. Catalytic converters are common in most cars; they remove harmful exhaust pollutants. The part is typically accessible from the exterior of the car, usually underneath the body, which makes it vulnerable to theft. The city of Santa Monica passed a new law in 2023 that a person will face a $500 fine for possessing an unattached catalytic converter without proof of ownership.

Johnny appeared on “General Hospital” where he portrayed Brando Corbin from 2020 until 2022, until his character was killed by The Hook. He appeared in a total of 164 episodes on the soap opera. He also starred on the Lifetime series “Army Wives.” He recently starred in the ABC series “Station 19” in 2023, and appears in a series of short films including “The Con-Artist,” “The Proposal,” “Cold Soldiers” and “Boy Crazy.” He recently appeared in the 2023 movie “Supercell” alongside Skeet Ulrich and Alec Baldwin.

Wactor’s “GH” co-stars posted messages on social media after hearing about the actor’s death.

His co-star Sofia Mattson who currently portrays Sasha on the soap posted:

“My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him. We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny… I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there.”

Maurice Benard, who portrays Sonny Corinthos posted the following message on social media:

“What can I say about something so senseless? Johnny was the sweetest guy coolest dude and just a great soul. This is beyond words you will be missed my friend.”

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time,” the show “General Hospital” released in a statement.

No details on the descriptions of the suspects have been disclosed to the public. The assailants fled the scene in another vehicle, and the LAPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting or incident to contact them at 1-877-LAPD 24-7 or (1-877-527-3247).