SAN FRANCISCO—On May 23, the SF District Attorney’s Office announced that Malakyi Ricard, 20, was charged in connection to a mass retail theft at a Walgreens in Noe Valley.

Ricard was arraigned on May 17, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all allegations. He is charged with second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459), grand theft (PC 487(a)) and organized retail petty theft with intent to sell merchandise (PC 490.4(a)(1)).

According to San Francisco Police Department, the suspect is alleged to be part of a group that targeted the Walgreens on the 1300 block of Castro Street and shoplifted thousands of dollars of merchandise on May 15. Mission Station officers identified and arrested him at 24th Street and Mission Street.

His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, to set the preliminary hearing in this matter. The court released Ricard on his own recognizance. He is ordered to stay away from the Noe Valley’s Walgreens located on the 1300 block of Castro Street.

Although charges have been filed, the case remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.