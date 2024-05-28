SAN FRANCISCO—Iman Session, 39, was convicted in court on Friday, May 24, 2024, after a trial by jury for molesting a juvenile on a Muni train. Session was convicted of one count of attempted forcible oral copulation of a child (PC 664/287(c)(2)(C))) and one count of false imprisonment (PC 236). He was also convicted of child molesting (PC 647.6(a)(1)) and indecent exposure (PC 314(1)).

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, on May 4, 2023, the defendant boarded the J-Church, and targeted a 16-year-old female high school student on her way home from school. He sat next to her, exposed his penis and began to masturbate next to her. He wrapped his arm around her neck and began pulling her towards his groin area. No one on the train intervened to try to help the victim. As the victim struggled, Session later got off the train. The victim and her father reported the incident to the San Francisco Police Department who arrested the suspect on June 6, 2023.

The case against Session was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tanisha Gooch, with assistance from District Attorney Investigator Shan Johnson as well as paralegal Andrew Ong with IT support from Noaeh Pinaire. Victim Advocate Cindy Pelayo worked closely with the victim throughout the pendency of this case. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Mr. Session based on the thorough investigation by the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

“It is because of the Survivor’s courage that we were able to get justice in this case” said Assistant District Attorney Tanisha Gooch. “Children should feel safe while riding public transportation. We will not tolerate this behavior in our city.”

The defendant is currently in custody. He faces up to five years in state prison for his crimes and must also register as a sex offender for life pursuant to Penal Code section 290. Sentencing will be scheduled on June 5, 2024.