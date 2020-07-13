SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, July 10, San Francisco Giants catcher, Buster Posey announced that he will be opting for the 2020 season after adopting two twins. During a press conference video taken by sports reporter Ken Crowley, Posey stated:

“After much discussion with my wife and doctors, a decision I’ve wrestled with quite a bit since I knew this adoption was on the table. I have decided to opt out of the 2020 baseball season. This ultimately wasn’t that difficult of a decision for me but from a baseball stand point it was a tough decision. From a family stand point feeling like I’m making a decision to protect our children I think it was relatively easy.”

According to KRON4 news, Buster and his wife Kristen will need to remain in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Our priority is going to be respectful to his time and space,” said President of Baseball Operations for the San Francisco Giants, Farhan Zaidi.

On July 10, The San Francisco Giants issued the following tweet”

“The Giants fully support Buster’s decision. Buster is an intergral part of our team and will be sorely missed, but we look forward to having him back in 2021”.

Posey is not the first player to opt of the 2020 season after Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake, and Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman decided not play in the 2020 season as well.