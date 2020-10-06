SAN FRANCISCO—The Instagram-famous Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be stopping by San Francisco later this month, selling its Hello Kitty themed snacks, teas and coffees. The truck has stopped in 100 cities throughout the United States.

The truck is all pink, and is decorated in the Japanese kawaii style, with graphics of Hello Kitty. The shop features themed shaped madeleine cookies, macarons and mini cakes, bow bottled water, as well as other Hello Kitty merchandise such as mugs, totes, plushies, and T-shirts.

The history of the truck started back in 2014, when it officially launched at Hello Kitty Con in Los Angeles. The truck has been “bringing smiles and treats to fans and friends across the US!,” according to a description on their website. The company owns other locations in Irvine and Las Vegas.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will stop in San Francisco on October 24, at the Stonestown Galleria at 3251 20th Ave. It will be open between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., before departing from the city the next day. The truck only accepts credit or debit card and does not accept cash. The truck asks visitors to wear masks and maintain social distancing while waiting for food. The company promises the staff will take appropriate precautions such as regularly sanitizing and cleaning the facility to protect both workers and visitors.

Other Bay Area locations the truck will stop at include: