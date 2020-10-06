SAN FRANCISCO—Wish Bar and Lounge, a popular house music night club located in San Francisco’s SOMA district, announced they will not reopen after the pandemic. The nightclub has been in business for 18 years, and suspended operations for 6 months due to the coronavirus restrictions before closing permanently at the end of September.

“Due to a combination of factors, and obviously Covid, we just can’t carry on,” owner Andrea Minoo announced in a post via Facebook.

Wish Bar and Lounge is described as a “New York style lounge featuring the best local House music DJ’s in an intimate environment,” on their website. They served food and offered a full bar as well.

“I can’t tell you how many times a bartender has told me someone wants to talk to the owner and when I anxiously approach, guests just want to convey their love for the bar, music and staff,” Minoo wrote in her post. “They tell me they’ve been coming since they moved to SF, they met their significant other there, they had the best birthday party there, the list of awesome feedback is long.”

Since its closure, the business set up a GoFundMe to help support their bartenders and staff until other bars start to reopen or until they find another job.

Minoo owns another business called Bond Bar, located in the Mission District at 3079 16th St. Bond Bar which recently reopened for indoor dining and has a new parking area for customers in front of the establishment.