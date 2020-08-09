UNITED STATES—On Saturday, August 8, Alexandria Police Department announces Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi, the homicide suspect of the murder of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez has succumbed to self-inflicted injuries.

On July 29, at 6:20 a.m., the police officers responded to a report of shots fired on South Greenmount Drive, Alexandria, Virginia. Officers discovered a dead woman with gunshot wounds on her upper body. The victim was later identified as Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez, a 31-year-old who resided in Alexandria. The authorities indicate this is the first homicide in the Alexandria area in 2020.

Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi, 33, shot and killed Gonzalez outside of her apartment building on July 29.

On Tuesday, August 4, the police department asked the public to help locate the suspect.

On Wednesday, August 5 morning, the officers found the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they were locating him.

“At approximately 11 a.m. today, Alexandria police officers attached to the FBI’s regional Violent Crimes Task Force observed Bouaichi in Maryland and initiated a vehicle pursuit that ended shortly thereafter when Bouaichi’s vehicle crashed in Prince George’s County. Officers approaching the vehicle found Bouaichi with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” reads the statement by Alexandria Police Department.

According to an article by The Washington Post, Gonzalez reported to the police that Bouaichi got into her apartment and sexually assaulted her on October 10, 2019. Bouaichi was later arrested and faced charges of six felony counts.

In April, 2020, Bouaichi was freed from jail due to the pandemic outbreak in the United States. The Washington Post says the suspect’s lawyers indicated that Alexandria Jail was a potential spot for COVID-19 and they needed to meet with him before the trail.

Nolan Dawkins, the Alexandria Circuit Court Judge set a $25,000 secured bond for Bouaichi. Meanwhile, Dawkins ordered Bouaichi to stay his home and not to leave except meeting up his lawyers. Dawkins asked him not to reach out to Karla Elizabeth Dominguez as well.

An information sheet from Prince George County Government’s website notes, Ibrahm E. Bouaichi was arrested on May 10 due to multiple assault counts. On the night of May 11, he was released from the county’s jail on own recognizance.

