UNITED STATES—If there is one thing I hate it is when a person lies and then he or she gets caught in the lie and then profusely apologizes or attempts to cover it up. When you lie you have to tell another lie to cover that previous lie. Does everyone tell little white lies here and there? Of course, no one can sit there and tell you that they never lie, they are full of it. However, lies become very problematic when it comes to the workplace.

When a person tells a lie amongst others he or she works with, it creates a domino effect and people have to work to fix a problem that should have never transpired. Let me give you a prime example. Let’s say you have a colleague that was tasked with having to complete a task. They note they completed it, but you follow-up behind that colleague and discover what was to be completed was never taken care of. That creates a problem because on top of your work you have to do another person’s work.

That annoys me to the core and it bugs me when you confront that individual they play the dummy card. Look I don’t have time for games nor do I tolerate them. So many people think it’s acceptable to NOT do their job and someone else is expected to follow-up behind them to complete their tasks. I’m not here for it and guess what, I’m not going to tolerate it. I’m going to call you out on it and if you don’t like it guess what, I don’t give a damn.

You’re playing with my time and my time is precious and I don’t like it to be wasted. You know what is worst is when you have evidence that refutes their claim. So you’ve just been caught in an actual lie and there is concrete evidence staring you directly in the FACE and proves you lied, yet you’re still lying. It does not make you look good and it tells me without any hesitation that you cannot be trusted. I’m a firm believer that you have to call a spade a spade and move on. With that said, it leads to my next issue with liars: over-the-top liars and those who profusely apologize after they know they are caught in the lie.

When people profusely apologize it’s a clear sign they know they got caught and are attempting to schmooze or buddy up to you as a way for you to overlook what they’ve done. Hey, that does NOT work for me and if anything, it makes you look worse in my eyes because you’ve been caught red-handed, so please just stop while you’re ahead. It does not look good for you one bit if you’re asking me to be totally honest.

Those are the worst type of liars in my opinion because they tend to think they are smarter than you or that they’ve pulled one over on you and that just irks my skin and I cannot hide my disdain. Those are sneaky liars and ones who think they’re ahead of the game and they are not. So they have to be called out so they realize that you know what they’re trying to do and that they need to cut it out as soon as possible and if they do it again there will indeed be consequences. Simply put when you tell constant lies it’s a sign that you are traveling down a slippery slope, one that will end badly for you even if you don’t see it.

Written By Jason Jones