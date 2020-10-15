SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, October 10, a male suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in downtown San Francisco after an attempted carjacking with a knife, the San Francisco Police Department announced.

“On October 10, at approximately 11:26 p.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking at Market and Gough Streets,” said the SFPD statements. “Officers located and pursued the suspect to Otis Street, where they attempted to arrest him. During this contact, an officer-involved with shooting occurred, which was captured on the officers’ body-worn camera (BWC).”

The SFPD revealed that the suspect was wounded and died from the shooting after they provided aid and called medics to the scene. Officers found a knife at the scene where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

According to an announcement from San Francisco Board of Supervisor Matt Haney via Facebook, the suspect who died from the shooting was a 21-year-old man. Haney said he will share information and push for full transparency as he receives answers.

The incident is currently under investigation by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD), the SFPD Internal Affairs Division (IAD), the Department of Police Accountability (DPA) and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME). The SFPD will hold an additional town hall meeting within 10 days regarding the officer-involved shooting, officials stated.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged and may remain anonymous to contact SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.