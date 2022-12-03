SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a homicide that occurred in the Tenderloin District. The SFPD reported on November 26, at approximately 10:21 a.m., officers assigned to Tenderloin Station viewed a shooting on the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Despite the lifesaving efforts of the emergency responders and medical staff, the victim died from injuries sustained at the hospital. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Due to the quick response of officers, witnesses were able to direct them to a possible suspect in the area. Officers located the suspect on the 300 block of Turk Street and detained him after he physically resisted officers.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the suspect identified as Joe Walls, 28. Walls was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for homicide (187 PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.