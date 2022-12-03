SAN FRANCISCO—The suspect who carjacked a MUNI bus on November 25 was arrested by the San Francisco Police Department. At approximately 7:53 p.m. officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to an emergency activation of a MUNI bus at Cortland Ave. and Mission St.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered an adult male MUNI bus driver was assaulted by a male passenger while on his assigned bus route. The bus driver and his passengers exited the bus before the suspect drove away. Officers summoned medics to the scene that treated and released the victim for non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional officers searched the region for the carjacked bus and located it driving in the area of Mission and 18th Streets. A vehicle pursuit ensued while the driver drove recklessly and struck multiple vehicles. While the bus was still moving the suspect jumped out of the bus and fled the scene on foot. One of the officers saw the bus still moving, quickly ran onto the bus, and was able to stop the bus before it collided with oncoming traffic at 18th and Guerrero Streets where the bus came to rest.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot to 19th and Guerrero Streets and were able to detain him after a physical struggle. The suspect’s resistance caused two officers to incur non-life-threatening injuries. Officers summoned medics to the scene that arrived and transported the suspect to the hospital as a precaution.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, identified as Rickey Dancy, 36. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for carjacking (215 PC), felony evasion (2800.2 PC), resisting/delaying arrest (148(a)(1) PC), felony battery on a MUNI Operator (243.3 PC), disturbing the peace on MUNI (640(d)(1) PC), damaging MUNI property (640(d)(5) PC), misdemeanor vandalism (594(b)(2)(A) PC), and interfering with a driver of a vehicle (21701 CVC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.