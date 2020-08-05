ATLANTA—Bloo, a K-9 deputy, was shot and killed on Tuesday, August 4, by a undercover investigator while in pursuit of a rape suspect at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. K-9 deputies are dogs that work alongside a human deputy who acts as their handler.

Authorities with the DeKalb Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit were attempting to serve an arrest warrant of a rape suspect reportedly at an apartment complex on Kimberely Way.

“The K9 Deputy lost sight of the suspect and came upon a plain clothes sheriff’s office investigator involved in the pursuit,” said Chief Deputy Randy Akies. “When the K9 Deputy aggressively advanced, the investigator fired in self-defense and, unfortunately, the K9 died on the scene as a result of the injuries.”

The rape suspect that authorities were looking for was not arrested.

Written By Kaelyn and Donald