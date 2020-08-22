SAN FRANCISCO— SF District Attorneys Office (SFDAO) released 131 pages of payroll records to the Judicial Watch on August 18. The records point to Senator Kamala Harris, our 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee, making an unauthorized pay during her time as SF District Attorney.

After numerous California Public Records Act requests, which allows the public access to any government records or documents upon request Judicial Watch obtained these records according to their website.

What the records show is that from January 2004 – May 2005, Harris was paid for working for 8 hours of ‘regular’ pay per day and 8 hours of pay classified as ’04U1.’

Judicial Watch breaks down exactly what that code is and what it means in terms of pay.

“04U1 appears to be an internal accounting code representing the ‘Inequity Premium’ incentive she received, with 04 denoting the District Attorney.”

To understand exactly what Inequity Premium pay is, Judicial Watch spoke to an official in the San Francisco Controller’s Office.

“This ‘inequity premium’ is paid to senior attorneys in the San Francisco government and consists of an additional payment of one to three percent of the attorneys’ base salary,” stated the Official on the Judicial Watch’s website.

These records indicate is that Harris was receiving an additional unauthorized payment of about one-three % of her regular pay for 16 months.

A letter included in the 131-page report suggests that Harris’ pay was tampered with. The letter reads,

Hi, Johnny:

Thank you for your phone call this afternoon regarding the report that PPSD is working on with regards to identifying employees who are still receiving incentive and should not have due to changes of job classification. Kamala Harris “MAAINQ” [Municipal Attorneys Association Inequity Premium] incentive should be removed as her job classification does not allow her to receive the benefit. However, I tried to removed [sic] the “MAAINQ” from her file, but the system does not allow me to do anything. Can you look in to [sic] it in addition to the split file distribution in her records that should also be removed?