SAN FRANCISCO—The Little Chihuahua’s Mission location will be closing for food on August 23 after eight years of business in this location.

The “California meets Mexico” taqueria has four locations around San Francisco aside from the Mission stationed in Noe Valley, Polk Gulch and Lower Haight. Its original location in Lower Haight will be turning 13 years old in October, 2020.

A company spokesperson for the San Francisco chain eatery told the Eater San Francisco that operating in the Mission district was “not sustainable” after COVID-19 struck the United States.

The Valencia Street location was completely closed at the beginning of the pandemic, and reopened to serve customers in the middle of May, 2020. However, business within the past three months has not met the financial needs to keep the establishment open.

When this location of the mexican restaurant originally opened in 2012, owner Andrew Johnston told the Eater “Valencia Street is hot right now. We’re excited to be a part of the energy.” Johnstone also said Little Chihuahua was enthusiastic about joining the “ring” of taquerias in the Mission district.

The spokesperson for the restaurants said that the other three locations are currently “thriving” and are set up for success in regards to the pandemic. They are available for both takeout and delivery.