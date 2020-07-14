HOLLYWOOD— Actress and John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, died on July 12 after a battle with breast cancer.

Preston was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and studied acting at USC. She soon began her career in 1985 with her first major movie role in ‘Mischief’ after several minor roles in television shows, including ‘For Love and Honor’.

The actress was also married to ‘Grease’ lead, John Travolta, on September 5, 1991, and later got married for a second time on U.S. soil in Daytona Beach, Florida. During the first wedding, Preston was already two months pregnant with their first child, son Jett. He died in January 2009 at the young age of 16.

Preston starred in films such as SpaceCamp (1986), Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996) and For Love of the Game (1999). Preston’s final film role was in the 2018 film Gotti in which she played Victoria Gotti, the wife of Mafia boss John Gotti, who was portrayed on screen by her real life husband, Travolta.

Preston was battling breast cancer for the last two years, undergoing medical treatment privately with the support of her family and close friends. She is survived by her husband John Travolta and their children: daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin.