SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, April 29, Kristie Hewitt, 35, was charged in connection to a grand theft at Macy’s in Union Square. She was arraigned on April 26, and pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations. She is charged with one count of grand theft (PC 487(a)).

The criminal complaint also alleges that Ms. Hewitt is ineligible for probation because she has been previously convicted twice of felony offenses (PC 1203(e)(4)).

Hewitt is alleged to have attempted to steal approximately $1,700 in merchandise (shoes and clothing) from the Macy’s in Union Square. She was arrested by San Francisco Police department on April 25.

Her next court date is scheduled for May 9, for the preliminary hearing. The SF District Attorney’s Office moved to detain her orally pending trial because of the public safety risk she poses. The court set bail in the amount of $25,000. Hewitt is currently in custody.

While charges have been filed, the SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.