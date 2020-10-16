SAN FRANCISCO—On October 14, a 21-year-old male ring-tailed lemur named Maki, was reported missing from the Lipman Family Lemur Forest at the San Francisco Zoo, zoo officials announced.

“On October 14, at approximately 9:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary that occurred overnight at the San Francisco Zoo after a male lemur named “Maki” was removed from his habitat and is missing,” said the SFPD in a statement regarding the missing lemur. “Officers arrived on scene and discovered forced entry to the animal enclosure where Mika was housed.”

According to the description of ring-tailed lemurs on the San Francisco Zoo’s website, they are medium-sized, weight between 5 to 8 pounds with 14 to 17 inches of a head and body, and have a tail up to 21 inches long.

The SFPD said that investigators have processed the scene for evidence as the burglary is under investigation. Anyone who sees the lemur should call 911 or a local law enforcement agency with details, including the lemur’s current location and a description of anyone in possession of him, officials stated.

Maki is an endangered animal and requires specialized care. The SFPD is asking the public in his return to the San Francisco Zoo. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.