SANTA MONICA—On August 28, Leonard Hector Korpie, 28 filed a libel suit against the City of Santa Monica over Korpie’s claims of false accusations, defamation of character, malicious prosecution, and federal civil rights violations.



In Korpie v. City of Santa Monica, Korpie alleges that a Santa Monica Police Department Lieutenant defamed him through a false statement provided to the media.



On June 11, 2024, at approximately 12:05 a.m., the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to an altercation in the 2700 block of Main Street. A fight broke out after the manager at Jameson’s Pub; Jaysent “Jay” Clark asked three rowdy patrons to leave the premises.



Reports indicate that when Clark escorted the raucous patrons outside, they in turn, beat him unconscious. When SMPD arrived at the scene, Mr. Clark was no longer breathing. SMPD officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived.



The pub manager was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



All three patrons that Mr. Clark escorted out of the building were arrested and booked into the Santa Monica Jail. Initial reports indicated that the individual responsible for punching the victim (Mr. Clark) was positively identified as Leonard Hector Korpie, a resident of Venice.



At the time of this report, no other details were known. On June 13, 2025, the District Attorney filed homicide charges against the suspect. Bail was set at $2 Million.



A voluntary manslaughter case against Mr. Korpie was dismissed in September 2025, after prosecutors were unable to proceed in court due to lack of evidence.



In September 2025, a voluntary manslaughter case against Korpie was dismissed after prosecutors were unable to proceed due to lack of evidence.



Mr. Korpie is now seeking monitary damages in his case against the City of Santa Monica.