SAN FRANCISCO—Local Indian restaurant Dosa permanently closed its last location at 1700 Fillmore St. Owned and operated by married couple Anjan and Emily Mitra, the business is a local chain that has been operating for over 12 years. They offer a variety of traditional Indian dishes, such as butter chicken, paneer, dosas, etc.

The business had other locations open throughout the Bay Area, but the two locations in downtown San Francisco are permanently closed, as well as one on Fillmore Street, and the other on Valencia Street. The location on Valencia Street closed due to bankruptcy in 2019, but the owners attributed the Fillmore closure to financial issues from the pandemic.

Despite the closure, the business still offers delivery options to San Francisco residents. A statement on their website reads:

“If you live in San Francisco (Marina, FiDi, Mission, Sunset), Berkeley, Palo Alto, San Jose, Sunnyvale, Daly City or Belmont, we will deliver a warm delicious meal to you from dosa by DOSA via your favorite delivery app!”

Dosa has partnered with local Whole Foods stores, selling ready-to-eat meals, and also offer pick-up at their locations, and has a new location in uptown Oakland called dosa by DOSA.