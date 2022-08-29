SAN FRANCISCO—A 30-year-old Lyft driver was injured on Thursday, August 25, during a car-jacking that transpired in broad daylight.

At around 1 p.m. the driver’s vehicle was stolen right as he was dropping off a passenger on Market Street and Fremont Streets. The victim states that he was assaulted by the suspect, who was later identified as 39-year-old East Bay resident Marvin Sexton. Sexton also stole the driver’s phone according to reports.

The car-jacking initiated a pursuit that was led by the Fairfield Police Department and the CHP Solano County. The majority of the pursuit took place on Interstate 80.

Sexton was arrested in Solano County and was booked for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation.

The victim was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.