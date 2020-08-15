SAN FRANCISCO— Amid a heat-wave across the Bay Area, ride-sharing company Lyft announced on Saturday, August 15 that they would be offering free rides to cooling centers in San Francisco and around the Bay Area.
The company announced that these rides can be accessed using the promo code CAHEATRELIEF20, and are valid for 2 rides up to $15 each.
The announcement on their website states “Across several of the impacted cities, we’re providing free and discounted rides to select cooling centers in order to help get relief from the heat…We advise checking cooling center operational hours before visiting the site.”
In addition to Lyft’s offer, residents in San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara and Sonoma Counties can also dial 211 to have a free ride dispatched to them.
In addition to offering cooling centers, city officials are urging the public to take measures to stay healthy and avoid overheating during the heat wave, such as drinking plenty of water, wearing light clothing, staying in a cool place, avoiding strenuous activity, etc.
A list of some local cooling centers are included below:
- San Francisco Main Library – 100 Larkin Street, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.
- Mission Bay Library – 960 Fourth Street, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday
- North Beach Library – 850 Columbus Avenue, Tuesday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday noon to 9:00 p.m., Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Potrero Library 1616 20th Street -Tuesday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday Noon to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Pool – 5701 3rd Street
- Sava pool – 19th Ave & Wawona Street
- North Beach pool – 651 Lombard Avenue
- Coffman Pool – 1701 Visitation Avenue
- Hamilton pool– Geary Boulevard & Steiner St
- Mission pool – 1 Linda Street
- Jewish Community Center of San Francisco – 3200 California Street, Tuesday, 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- George W. Davis Senior Center – 1753 Carroll Avenue, Tuesday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.