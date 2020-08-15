SAN FRANCISCO—On August 13, owners of the popular Mexican restaurant Tacos El Patron opened a new taqueria in downtown SF called Los Guisados Del Patron, the SF Chronicle first reported.

Tacos El Patron is most famous for their “quesabirria”, a cheesy beef birria taco which has become very popular amongst Bay Area taco lovers since their first location opened in the Mission District last fall.

The new location is located in a former coffee shop, at 601 S Van Ness Avenue, just 9 blocks away from their original location Tacos El Patron. However, unlike the first location, the new location won’t serve quesabirria. Instead, they will serve tacos de guisado, which are tacos filled with a selection of various Mexican stews, including chicken tinga, pork chile verde, beef albóndigas, chicken mole, and other options.

According to their social media, the tacos will cost $3.25 each, and customers will get to customize their meals, with 24 guisados choices to choose from, as well as options to enjoy it in a tostada, folded in a burrito, or mixed into a rice bowl. Popular menu choices include the pork Chile verde, chicken mole and chicken tinga.

Los Guisados Del Patrón will be open everyday from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.