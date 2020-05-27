SAN FRANCISCO—According to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station on Tuesday, May 26, a man who was arrested multiple times is wanted by the United States Marshals Service. The arrests of Artrelle Fragher, 47, of San Francisco have been related to narcotics dealing in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

According to a case file from the United States District Court, Northern District of California, Fragher pled guilty to “possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance” and “distribution and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.” The document was filed on March 11. The judge for the case was Charles R. Breyer, a Senior United States District Judge.

In the case file, Fragher was sentenced to 77 months in prison with 6 years of supervision upon release.

Fragher is a fugitive and is wanted by the United States Marshals Service. The US Marshals are in charge of transporting prisoners, capturing fugitives, and serving federal arrest warrants.

A fugitive is someone who escaped from custody or is hiding to avoid arrest or persecution. According to the Tenderloin Station, Fragher stands 5 feet and 11 inches and weighs 215 pounds.

Anyone with information about Fragher’s whereabouts is asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444.