SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, May 26, city officials announced the reopening of the San Francisco Botanical Garden to the public on Monday, June 1. Regular spring operating hours will be daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last entry at 6 p.m.

The San Francisco Botanical Garden is located on 1199 9th Avenue, inside Golden State Park. It is about 50 acres with more than 9000 different kinds of plants. In mid-March, the Garden closed to comply with the shelter-in-place orders. According to the Botanical Garden’s website, the closure impacted their budget.

Staff layoffs and reduced hours were implemented as a result. The garden is facing a $1 million loss in revenue due to the cancelations of major events and programs. For those with funds, donations will be matched up to $50,000 through June 30.

Upon reopening, the San Francisco Botanical Garden will adopt all necessary measure to ensure the visitor, staff and volunteer health. They require all the visitors and staffs to wear a face covering.

Visitors can picnic and sunbathe with sufficient distance. Restrooms, waste receptacles and drinking fountains will be available when the Botanical Garden reopens.

Helen Crocker Russel Library of Horticulture, Garden Bookstore, Plant Arbor, and Children’s Garden will NOT open during the reopening. The facility indicated further announcements about those spaces reopening.

For more details visit the San Francisco Botanical Garden website or Golden State Park website.