PORTLAND— A man was arrested for igniting multiple brush fires along the west side of the I-205 freeway in the early morning of Monday, September 14.

At 3:37a.m. on Monday, Portland Police East Precinct officers responded to 6 fires reported to be occurring along the west side of the I-205 freeway. Portland Fire and Rescue extinguished three of them, and passersby put out the other three immediately, according to the Portland Police Bureau. No one was injured and no structures were burnt.

Police officers arrested a suspect of the fires who was identified as Domingo Lopez Junior, 45. He had a lighter as evidence and was cited for 6 counts of Reckless Burning and transported to a hospital on a Police Officer Hold for a mental health evaluation.

Domingo Lopez Jr had been already charged for starting a brush fire in the 9600 block of East Burnside Street, on Sunday, September 13 at 4:35p.m. The first-found fire was also extinguished by Portland Fire and Rescue with assistance of East Precinct officers. No one was injured and no structures were damaged, according to PPB.

About an hour after the fire was extinguished, Domingo Lopez Jr was arrested and he admitted he lit the fire with a plastic bottle with a wick, which the officers seized as evidence.

The suspect was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Reckless Burning and Disorderly Conduct in the second degree. Arson investigators will determine if other charges are warranted, said PPB.

Wildfires have been burning in dire condition in Oregon. More than 30 active wildfires have burned 900,000 acres in Oregon according to the New York Times.