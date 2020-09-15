SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, September 9, San Francisco Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the Bayview District around 3:49 a.m. They arrived on the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue. Authorities were alerted by a Shotspotter which is a sensor, often placed on traffic lights, that detects the sound of gunfire and sends the location of the shots fired to police for them to respond.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported him to the nearest hospital. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Omar Williams, and also confirmed his death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. No suspects or arrests have been made in connection to the case. The SFPD did not respond with any updates about the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD anonymous Homicide Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 (847-411) and put the keyword SFPD in the text field, followed by the message.