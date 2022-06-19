SAN FRANCISCO—A man was arrested on Saturday, June 18, after attacking multiple with an edged weapon at San Francisco International airport.

According to reports, the suspect arrived at the airport and loitered around the departure terminal. He then pulled out a weapon and attacked 3 men at around 6:00 p.m. All three victims were in the pre-security area when they were attacked according to reports.

They were diagnosed with non-life threatening injuries and after they were treated for their scrapes and cuts at the scene, continued on their travels. Airport operations were not effected by the incident.

The motive behind the attacks are currently unknown and the name of the suspect has not been released due to the status of the investigation. Police were able to arrest the suspect without incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.