SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, February 18, at 7:50 p.m., an adult male had a medical emergency on the platform level of the BART Civic Center/UN Plaza Station, and later died.

At 8 p.m. BART announced major delays for approximately 20 minutes to East Bay-bound trains because of the medical emergency.

From 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., service at San Francisco’s Civic Center Station was reduced to a single track while emergency crews responded. By 9:40 p.m., BART reported service had been recovered from the incident.

According to a BART spokesperson, the death was part of a medical emergency, not a train accident. There is no foul play involved in the incident, according to BART police. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

