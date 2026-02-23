SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, a motion for bail was denied against Patrick Galvani connected to a 1980 San Francisco Cold Case. Patrick remains in jail without bail, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026.

On Sunday, August 8, 1982, 36-year-old social worker, Nancy Galvani was murdered in San Francisco upon leaving a party at her apartment complex to meetup with estranged husband/computer programmer Patrick Galvani. The murder transpired during her meetup with Patrick in San Francisco, according to prosecutors.

Her body was found on Monday, August 9, 1982, wrapped up in a sleeping bag and tied with a cinder block near the San Mateo Bridge. Her cause of death was determined as strangulation. Charges were brought against the husband but were later dropped because there was not enough evidence to tie him to the crime.

At the time of her murder, the Galvani’s were going through a divorce, as a result of witnesses’ testimonies, the case had been reopened.

From 2008 to 2014, the Galvani’s daughter, Alison Galvani, confronted her father, causing her to file a wrongful death suit in 2010.

On November 24, 2025, Foster City Police apprehended 81-year-old Patrick in San Francisco after “recent developments” and advancement in the investigation on the case and booked him into San Mateo County Jail. On November 25, 2025, Patrick was formally charged with murder, and he was arraigned in San Mateo County Superior Court. He had pleaded not guilty. On February 5, 2026, a scheduled bail hearing took place.