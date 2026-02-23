SAN FRANCISCO – In the early morning hours on Monday, January 26, 2026, before the James R. Browning Courthouse, which is the United States (U.S.) Court of Appeals for the Ninth Court, between 7th Street and Mission Street, located at 95 7th Street in San Francisco, opened for business for the day, a security officer, who was contracted by the Federal Protective Services (FPS) on foot patrol approached 35-year-old Zachary Norman Guyton, who was loitering on the ledge of the courthouse, to clear out.

When the security guard saw a large knife in a bag next to Guyton, he kicked it away. But Guyton produced yet another knife upon standing up, wielding this knife towards the officer.

The officer withdrew to safety and commanded orders before Guyton continued towards him with the knife where the officer took out his own firearm and fired at Guyton seven rounds, hitting him four times. Guyton was hospitalized and discharged with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, federal prosecutors filed charges against Guyton, which made this incident public knowledge for the first time since it had occurred. On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, Guyton appeared in federal court bandaged heavily, facing charges of assault on a federal employee and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.