SAN FRANCISCO—In early 2026, new Department of Public Health legislation is reviewing non-motorized food vendors (pushcarts/stands), installing hand-washing stations, renting commercial kitchen space, costing vendors up to $16,000.

On January 13, organized retail crime increased up to 31 times since California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom took office. To combat this, newer, tighter rules for street vendors in San Francisco were enabled by Senate Bill 276.

San Francisco Democratic Mayor Daniel Lurie signed SB 276 SAFE Street Act in late 2025, The San Francisco Police Department had the authority to cite and apprehend street vendors, starting early 2026, selling a list of about 100 commonly stolen items if they cannot produce receipts. It involves a two-step process before the police steps in.

On January 29, 2026, Democratic City Attorney David Chiu announced nine businesses in San Francisco closed down because it started cracking down on fencing, seizing hot goods and contraband at businesses and illegal vendors in the Tenderloin and South of Market.

In early February 2026, the city of San Francisco expanded a late-night store ban to the South of Market.

On February 3, Mission District food vendors protested at the 24th Street BART Plaza after police sweeps, as a result of the new city policy for a stricter, more restrictive, and more expensive licensing. During Super Bowl Week, police increased enforcement, seizing carts and removing unlicensed vendors.

On February 11, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors started reviewing legislation requiring stricter, more expensive rules and standardized carts for food vendors.

On Thursday, February 19, newer, more expensive regulations forced many street vendors to close down or change their business with potential rules, including $15,000+ for mandatory, specialized food carts came to light. On Saturday, February 21, the SFPD commenced an investigation in a theft from a food vendor near the Japanese Tea Garden. No additional details about that incident has been disclosed to the public.