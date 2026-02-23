SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, February 19, the San Francisco Fire Department battled a structure fire on the 200 block of Rolph Street in the Excelsior District.

The fire was reported at 2:22 p.m. SFFD E43 reported a working fire in a 2-story home and quickly pulled a hoseline to the seat of the fire upstairs and extinguished the fire.

Due to their quick actions the home wasn’t damaged extensively. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.