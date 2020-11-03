SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, October 31, a 26-year-old victim was injured after a kidnapping, robbery, physical assault and gunshot in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department said.

The SFPD described to the San Francisco News the detail of the incident following a statement:

“On Saturday, October 31, at approximately 8:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bayshore Blvd and Cesar Chavez Street for a report of a shooting victim. Officers met the victim on the scene, telling them he was walking in the area of Turk and Hyde Streets while he engaged in conversation with two males seated in their vehicle. One of the males pointed a firearm at the victim, told him to get in the vehicle, and the victim compiled. The first suspect drove the car while the second suspect demanded the victim’s property when a struggle ensued. The suspect shot and physically assaulted the victim. The suspects drove to the area of Bayshore Blvd and Cesar Chavez Street. They took the victim’s items and threw him out of the car. The victim was able to flag down a bystander and call 911. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

According to an interview with the SFPD on November 3, officers said they haven’t made any arrests, and the incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tipsters can remain anonymous.