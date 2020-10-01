SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday September 30, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) halted all traffic approaching the Bay Bridge from San Francisco to talk a man off of the bridge’s ledge. CHP reported he was safely detained and taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment. No negotiators were harmed.

The police department said crisis negotiation officers, the Sheriff’s Offices, and the Fire department had been on scene with the person since 9:23 a.m. According to the City’s Office of Emergency Services, the man arrived at the Interstate Highway 80 at Bryant Street around 11 a.m. and cut himself across the neck. CHP’s Twitter announced around 12:00 a.m. that all lanes were closed on the I-80 eastbound, at the 4th Street off-ramp.

I-80 eastbound, at the 4th Street off-ramp, all lanes continue to remain closed. Traffic from the Peninsula is advised to use I-280 n/b into downtown San Francisco. Enter the Bay Bridge on either Bryant and 2nd or Harrison at 1st/Essex Street on-ramps. Expect delays. — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) September 30, 2020

At 2 p.m., the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management updated their warning statement:

“The incident on Interstate 80 has been resolved. Residual delays may still exist. Check 511.org for realtime traffic information,” and adding, “Police Activity is affecting Interstate 80 at 4th St approaching the Bay Bridge. Expect delays and use alternate routes. Check 511.org for realtime traffic and transit updates.”

Eastbound traffic was diverted off the bridge approach at the 4th St. off-ramp and allowed to pass over the bridge at the Harrison, Bryant, and 2nd Street onramps.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported officers identified the person as a 57-year-old homeless man from Oklahoma.