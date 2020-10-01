SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday September 24, Keith Hufnagel, a famous skateboarder in San Francisco, passed away at the age of 46 after battling brain cancer for two and a half years.

Keith Hufnagel was originally from New York City and went to San Francisco to attend San Francisco State University (SFSU). Hufnagel became a professional skateboarder in 1992 when he dropped out of SFSU.

Hufnagel founded his own streetwear brand, HUF, in 2002. HUF is inspired by skateboard, street fashion and street culture, which he had led since the early 90s.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to deliver the news today that HUF founder Keith Hufnagel has passed away,” said HUF’s official statement on Instagram. “Keith battled brain cancer for the past 2.5 years. And though he beat the odds and fought back much longer than his diagnosis permitted, he ultimately and unfortunately lost the flight.”

Hufnagel’s skills can be seen in Thrasher Magazine‘s video that they posted in his honor. San Francisco’s skateboard shop, FTC, also commented on his death.

“Keith Hufnagel taught us all about power, style, and finesse with his approach to skateboarding, business, and life,” said FTC’s post. “His gift to all of us lives on with everything he created and we are all better people for the inspiration he gave us on and off the board. Ride in Peace HUF. Thank you we love you.”