SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported that missing person Chunzi Li, 89, who was reported missing on Thursday, October 7 had been found safe. Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit indicated that at approximately 10:45 a.m., Li left an appointment on the 1800 block of 31st Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a long black jacket, grey pants, and black shoes at the time of her disappearance. Li was considered at risk due to her age and medical condition. No details on where Li was found or her condition has been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.