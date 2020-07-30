OAKLAND—On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, a 25-year-old man, Romello D. Randle, was charged with both murdering 24-year-old Jonaye Lahkel Bridges and injuring a 27-year-old man. Randle shot Bridges and the man in front of the 7-Eleven at 2301 Buchanan Road in Antioch at 12:35 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Bridges was his child’s mother, but Randle and Bridges had been arguing about child custody issues. Randle fired at Bridges and the man when he found out they were together in a car parked outside of the 7-Eleven. The man survived, but Bridges was shot and killed.

Randle was arrested on Tuesday, July 30, 2020, when police searched his home located on the 4500 block of Bond Street in Oakland.

He has been taken into custody at the county jail in Martinez, and police have set bail at $6 million.