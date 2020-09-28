SAN FRANCISCO—On September 26, San Francisco health officials changed the guidelines for indoor dining. Originally it was reported 25 percent capacity includes staff, instead of excluding them. The decision allowed restaurants to slightly shift the way they approach indoor dining. After 24 hours, the San Francisco Department of Public Health revoked the decision. According to “preliminary guidance” released by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH), the updated and current 25 percent capacity rule only applies to customers, and staff are not expected to be included in this number.

The capacity limit does have a condition, which “includes outdoor dining patrons who may need to enter the building to order food to use the restroom, and patrons who may need to enter the building to pick up food or takeout. Dining Establishments should set their indoor dining capacity accordingly,” according to a preliminary advice document released by the SFDPH.

In an email sent to restaurant stakeholders on September 26, the alleged cause of the reversal is that an active discussion between city health officers with staffers from the Golden Gate Restaurant Association suddenly resulted in a decision to reverse the policy.

If all goes according to the city’s current plan for reopening, restaurants in San Francisco will reopen for limited indoor dining starting September 28. Restaurants will be expected to closely follow the guidance and rules that the SFDPH has drafted for these establishments.

Some other major rules that restaurants are expected to follow include: