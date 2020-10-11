SAN FRANCISCO—The Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema in San Francisco celebrated it’s 17th annual film festival’s opening night on Friday, October 9.

On the night of October 9, the Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema hosted its opening event which broadcasted local short films at Alemany Market Plaza, 100 Alemany Boulevard. The event was running from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission started to be offered on October 2 for free, only by EventBrite. All seats were reserved, and people in cars filled the parking lot on October 9.

13 short films were broadcast, including a documentary “AFRICAN AMERICANS AND THE VOTE” by The Movement Lives On Sophie Constantinou and Marisa Williams, an animation “WITH ME” by George Nelson, a comedy “CHROMAVIRUS” by J.D. Boxley, and a drama “SHARKS AND MINNOWS” by Matthew Riutta.

Prior to the event, the cinema advised people to get ready for contactless check-in by showing QR code for admission, dress warmly, bring blankets, and not to walk in to keep the event safe and healthy.

Another event “Under the Stars” is going to be held on Friday, October 16, at Alemany Market Plaza. Reservation opened at noon on October 9 only by Eventbrite. The guests will watch 10 films including award-winning documentary “ELEVEN WEEKS” by Anna Kuperberg. The event is subject to change depending on any further COVID-19 restrictions from the city.