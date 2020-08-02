SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, July 31, the Pac-12 has announced they will be starting their season of conference only schedule with 10 games on September 26 because of safety concerns regarding coronavirus.

The Pac-12 main priority is keeping the students healthy and safe and are willing to make changes if they see improvements with health around the world. Student-athletes who do not feel comfortable with participating in their sport this year will not be penalized.

In a press release on Pac-12.com, Commissioner of the Pac-12, Larry Scott stated:

“The schedule and plans approved today and the path to return to competition are subject to public health orders and will be taken in accordance with the health and well-being influences guidelines developed by our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee. The schedule and return to play plans provide for maximum flexibility and the best opportunity to play all fall sports in an environment that prioritizes safety. At the same time, we will continue to evaluate the best available science, data and advice of public health officials as we make decisions and any required adjustments going forward”.

The Pac-12 is willing to “commerce on September 26 (normally Week 4), with the flexibility if necessary to commerce on a later date if the situation warrants” said Scott in the press release.

In an online interview between Scott and Pac-12 Network Host, Ashley Adamson, Scott stated “On August 17, the earliest a football training camp can start. This of course is all subject to public health authorities approvals and our campuses getting the requisite of report and sign off”.

On September 26, University of California Berkeley and Stanford will begin their seasons on the road as Cal will face Oregon State and Stanford will face University of Washington.

The Pac-12 Football Championship will be held at the Las Vegas Raiders new stadium, Allegiant Stadium and the two year deal will being in 2021 according to Scott.

Representatives of the Pac-12 Conference and Network have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.