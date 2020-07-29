SAN FRANCISCO—The majority of San Francisco Bay Area small business owners believe they will not start to recover from the financial damage of the COVID-19 outbreak until the end of the year, according to a survey by The Lending Tree, an online lender on Monday July 27.

As the days of the pandemic continue and reopenings of businesses are paused by surges of new COVID-19 cases, a survey found that the majority of small business owners in Bay Area have pessimistic views about their management. Moreover, the same survey found that 14.6% of small business owners in Bay Area don’t think they will ever recover from the pandemic.

The survey company analyzed results from the Census Bureau’s Small Business Pulse Survey and calculated the percentage of small business owners in the 50 largest metro areas who had reported; saying that they thought their business wouldn’t return to normal compared with the previous year. The most recent survey was conducted from June 20 to June 27. Information was used dating back to the initial April 26-to-May 2 version to provide weekly comparisons, according to CBS SF Bay Area.

The San Jose metro area placed third in the nation behind Austin and San Antonio for having the gloomiest outlook on the future. The survey also found that 14.8% of small business owners in the Silicon Valley are saying that business won’t return to the same levels as last year and 68 percent feel business won’t return to normal over the next four months.

In addition to that, San Jose has only 4.6% of small business owners saying that there has been no or little effect on their usual level of business, which is the lowest rate in the 50 largest metro areas.