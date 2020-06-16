SAN FRANCISCO—As the City of San Francisco begins to open more businesses amid Stage 3 of reopening, local San Francisco tourist attractions Pier 39 and Ghirardelli Square have announced that they will be reopening for business.

Pier 39 announced that it will re-open on June 15 with limited hours, 11 AM – 6 PM. The pier will offer indoor shopping at most retail stores on the pier, and will expand outdoor dining options or temporarily move them outside. Other measures that the pier has taken include designating an entrance and exit in the Pier 39 Entrance Plaza to monitor traffic flow. The maximum occupancy level has also been decreased to allow for social-distancing. In addition, they have initiated new cleaning and sanitation protocols in high traffic areas throughout the property. All guests are required to wear face coverings.

An announcement on the Pier 39 website reads, “Pier 39 is excited to invite you back for the reopening of The PIER on Monday, June 15th. Ready to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors? As it is safer to be outside, we hope you plan a visit to PIER 39 soon to enjoy all of the outdoor fun The PIER has has to offer… fresh air, amazing views, delicious seafood served al fresco, unique shopping and, of course, our sea lions!”

Ghirardelli Square is another popular San Francisco attraction that is set to reopen on Thursday, June 18th. The Chocolate’s Marketplace location inside the square will be open for outdoor dining, and their “On-the-Go” location on Beach Street will open for to-go, pick-up, and delivery orders for their sweet treats. In addition, most of the retail and gift stores located in Ghirardelli Square will open for in-person shopping as well.

Click here for more reopening information on Pier 39, and click here for more reopening information for Ghirardelli Square.